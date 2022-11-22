Around the Web Watch: WB BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul displays President Droupadi Murmu’s picture on her forehead Several other BJP MLAs joined Paul in the West Bengal Assembly, protesting against TMC leader Akhil Giri's remark, ‘How does our President look?’ Scroll Staff An hour ago #Watch : #BJP mla Agnimitra Paul walks in wearing a picture of #PresidentMurmu on her forehead along with the bindi as winter session kick starts in #Bengal Assembly. This to symbolically register a protest against the remarks made by #TMC mla Akhil Giri on President Murmu pic.twitter.com/dz8Np0oDVC— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) November 21, 2022 Also read: TMC leader apologises after outrage over his remarks about President Droupadi Murmu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal politics