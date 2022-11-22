Viral Video Watch: Man frees massive goldfish weighing over 30 kg that he caught in French lake ‘It was brilliant to catch it, but it was also sheer luck.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago A British angler has caught a 30kg giant goldfish in Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France.Andy Hackett spent 25 minutes reeling the fish in, before posing for a photo and releasing the fish back into the water. #9NewsMORE: https://t.co/aDBUlMxBDT pic.twitter.com/aItHtZ5m6Z— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fish France