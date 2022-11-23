Around the Web Watch: Hyderabad traffic constable saves man’s life with CPR after he was injured by electric shock The prompt action by the traffic police constable allowed the man to be taken to hospital for further treatment. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #HYDTPweCareForUToday, Sri Shanker PC of Banjara Hills Tr. PS, while performing duty received information that one person fell down due to Electric shock near GVK House main gate. Immediately PC Shanker rushed to the spot, performed CPR to the victim n saved his life.#savelife pic.twitter.com/XqxoSwhmEl— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) November 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh Police