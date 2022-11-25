Around the Web Watch: Scenes from massive fire that engulfed several shops in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Sights from Thursday night at Bhagirath Palace Market. Scroll Staff An hour ago Huge fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk, the fire department got information about the fire at 9:20pm, more than 17 fire engines reached at the spot, the process of extinguishing the fire continues. https://t.co/VsLwijINVt pic.twitter.com/nHWqH2Npa7— Nukul Jashoria 🇮🇳 (@nukul_jashoria) November 24, 2022 fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk. The process of extinguishing is underway.Bhagirath Palace is Asia's Largest Electrical Market 😕 pic.twitter.com/SqzEthGJ9w— Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) November 24, 2022 Fire in chandni chowk, total 40 fire vehicles & 200 plus fire personnel deployed, major concern weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lane, building started collapsing. pic.twitter.com/Zz5opI9Fsw— Atul Garg (@gargatul65) November 24, 2022 Chandni chowk ki Bhagirath Palace market me lagi bhishan aag Abhi tak ki jankari ke mutabik aag lagne ka kaaran short Circuit batya ja rha hai Fire brigade ki 3-4gadiya moke par maujood pic.twitter.com/C62E041aV3— Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) November 24, 2022 Gurudwara Sis Ganj sahib sangat doing sewa at Chandni Chowk Bhagirath palace , electronic market god bless every shop owner there shops are burnt nd I salute to fire department for this good work they are doing 100% 💐✨#sewa #humanity #India #ChandniChowk #BhagirathPalaceMarket pic.twitter.com/w1nJMIgzAH— Arshpreet Singh (@Arshpreet0099) November 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Fire