Eco India: Why it is essential to protect our wetland ecosystems from degrading The Vembanad lake which serves as a lifeline for 1.6 million people in Kerala, is also one of the most polluted water bodies in the world. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) | Field Producer and Script: Abhishyant Kidangoor | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Production Assistant: Anushree | Director of Photography: Sahal Hameed