Around the Web Watch: Small plane gets stuck in electricity tower after crashing into it, both fliers rescued Rescuers rushed to safely evacuate two people trapped 100 feet above the ground in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🚨#BREAKING: A small plane has crashed into a high voltage powerlines📌#Montgomery | #Maryland Dozens of emergency crews are responding to a small aircraft that has crashed into high voltage powerlines, causing massive power outages too 80,000 people in Montgomery county MD pic.twitter.com/pZIo9DDvVB— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 27, 2022 Update / small Plane crash into power lines in Gaithersburg area, plane, 2 occupants on plane are OK, plane was headed towards (landing) Montgomery Airpark, Airpark is now closed to air traffic @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/VkITa378jC pic.twitter.com/UMYbeSJt9l— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022 WATCH: This is the moment crews rescued the pilot of the plane that crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland https://t.co/9MN1q1w2KX pic.twitter.com/a7rfR6Saq8— WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 28, 2022 Most of Montgomery County is without power because of the plane crash. 😱 pic.twitter.com/tUeNm2AV0x— DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) November 28, 2022 ICYMI @MontgomeryCoMD Rescue operations @mcfrs @dcfireems Technical Rescue Team(s) rescue/removed 2 adult occupants trapped on plane that crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, MD area. Tower & Crane company (contractors) working w/ PEPCO & @mcfrs to get plane down. https://t.co/bgesIAf7uQ pic.twitter.com/sY3O0Eq2tG— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane accident