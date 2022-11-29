Around the Web Watch: Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano erupts, after nearly forty years in Hawaii Though lava is flowing down one side of the volcano, the eruption in the Hawaii island poses no threat. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mauna Loa eruption hawaii right now pic.twitter.com/uQz5OXwTg2— kelly (@MAGAHAWAII) November 28, 2022 🌋🌋MAUNA LOA ERUPTION🌋🌋The largest active volcano in the world began to erupt on the Big Island of Hawaii last night around 11:30pm HST. This video is from Paradise Helicopters in Hawaii. You can see the lava erupting from the northeast rift zones of the massive volcano. pic.twitter.com/kwme58KES4— Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU (@MYarosewickWNDU) November 29, 2022 #MaunaLoa is erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift zone. Flows are moving downslope to the north. USGS Photos from Civil Air Patrol fight. #MaunaLoaErupts @Volcanoes_NPS @Hawaii_EMA @CivilDefenseHI pic.twitter.com/kUYWYPdk4L— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 28, 2022 These photographs were taken by Ken Hon, Scientist in Charge of HVO from Waikoloa at about 1:27am. #MaunaLoa #MaunaLoaEruptsLava is still erupting from the summit & is overflowing from the caldera. No threats to populated areas currently. https://t.co/yLBkg85jMa pic.twitter.com/vhScY3WGjR— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 28, 2022 Mauna Loa is erupting in Hawaii 🌴 pic.twitter.com/M6U5GybifD— David Arch (@racerxHI) November 28, 2022 Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/YQdDfKHCMH— Paul (@pfranci2) November 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. volcano Hawaii