Around the Web Watch: Man holding LGBTQ flag runs onto pitch during Uruguay-Portugal World Cup match in Qatar Security staff intervened to remove the protestor. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A protestor ran onto the pitch during Uruguay Portugal game carrying the 2SLGBTQIA+ flag #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022#FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rk8K0rvCe0— RealKrisKo🇨🇦 (@RealKrisKo) November 28, 2022 Un hincha ingresó al campo de juego con una bandera #LGBTQ e interrumpió Uruguay - Portugal en #Qatar2022 Esperemos que no lo castiguen (demasiado) 😤 pic.twitter.com/5BwGKQ1FnL— Santi Figueredo (@sefigue) November 28, 2022 @GrantWahl @FelipeCar @TaylorTwellman Protestor made the field at the Portugal/Uruguay match in Lusail pic.twitter.com/XCuNwXeXjz— Treetop (@RMase05) November 28, 2022