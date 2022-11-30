Around the Web Watch: Wild elephant charges at people after they tried to chase it out of a residential area According to locals, a herd of around 40 wild elephants damaged paddy crops in Rongjuli, Goalpara in Assam. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | A wild elephant chases off people while they attempted to chase it away from a residential area last evening in Rongjuli, Goalpara in AssamLocals say that a herd of around 40 wild elephants from a nearby jungle took shelter here in search of food & damaged paddy crops. pic.twitter.com/j3X7zPkxRc— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Assam