Horrifying sights of massive gas leak on Odisha highway after tanker overturns The situation was brought under control by the gas company and fire fighters after the LPG tanker overturned at Karlapada in Kalahandi district. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #ଓଲଟିଲା_ଗ୍ୟାସ୍_ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର୍ କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରେ ଭାରସାମ୍ୟ ହରାଇ ଓଲଟିଲା ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର୍ । ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କରରୁ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ନିର୍ଗତ , ଯାତାୟତ ବନ୍ଦ । ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ।#Sambad #Kalahandi #Odisha pic.twitter.com/ETzYjd89ui— Sambad (ସମ୍ବାଦ) (@sambad_odisha) December 4, 2022 An LPG tanker overturned on NH 16 near village Karlaguda in Kalahandi District on 04.12.22 leading to massive gas leakage. Due to timely response of District Admin.State Fire service ,Police & active coordination by the officials of Directorate of F &B,a disaster could be averted pic.twitter.com/9M3At0Xy0z— Director of Factories & Boilers, Odisha (@dfbodisha) December 5, 2022