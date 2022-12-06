Around the Web Watch: Iran’s normally bustling shops close after merchants and shopkeepers call nationwide strike Merchants and shopkeepers in various cities are on a three-day strike from December 5, protesting against clerical rule. Scroll Staff An hour ago #اصفهان، دوشنبه ۱۴ آذر!مغازهداران و بازاریان بازاربزرگ اصفهان به اعتصابات سراسری پیوستند.مغازهها برای ژینا بسته شدهاند، برای نیکا، حدیث، سارینا. و برای هزاران انسان بیگناهی که بدست سپاهیان پرپر شدند.#اعتصابات_سراسری#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/9gsTJQ8jPs— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 5, 2022 #Shiraz is on strikes and shops are closed, videos from #Isfahan,#Kermanshah,#Tehran and tens of other cities show a nationwide strike continues in #IranInternet is clowning down in many parts of #Iran by the government to prevent news coming out. #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/9qjPjkq8tE— Sima Sabet | سیما ثابت (@Sima_Sabet) December 5, 2022 5-7 Dec 2022There is a national protest and strike in all cities of Iran against the terrorist Islamic regime in Iran.Most shops in Iranian cities were shut from Monday 5th Dec, Iranian demanding an immediate regime change.#MahsaAmini #WomanLifeFreedom #مهسا_امینی #انقلاب۱۴۰۱ pic.twitter.com/I2ESrJ0Txb— برای ایران (@ManBarayeIran) December 5, 2022 Major strikes happening across Iran today as shops and business owners close shops in solidarity with #IranProtests.This clip is from Khomein city, where the leader of the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, was born.#Iran #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/xkY6W2VeXH— IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) December 5, 2022 #اعتصابات_سراسری؛ یزدانشهر اصفهان#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/wxYDtqq2qM— Ali Javanmardi (@Javanmardi75) December 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran Strike protest