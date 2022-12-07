Around the Web Watch: Smog blankets Mumbai as air quality dips to ‘very poor’ in different parts of the city Mumbai city’s overall air quality continued to remain between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’, with a few localities even breaching the 300 mark of AQI. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Andheri West right now. 7/12/22 , 9am 🕘 #mumbai #pollution 😢 pic.twitter.com/lhnxibEErs— Vikas Sharma (@TheFilmySharma) December 7, 2022 Mumbai has been experiencing severe smog for the last few days. View from the sea link this morning 🤧 pic.twitter.com/anCUPlljBN— Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) December 7, 2022 Mumbai is giving tough competition to Delhi in terms of Air quality. #Pollution pic.twitter.com/2MTfI64jtA— Ashish Chaturvedi (@AshishZBiz) December 6, 2022 'Dhund'Mumbai enveloped in a thick smog on Tuesday. Air quality continues to remain poor#Mumbai #mumbaicity #pollution #AirQualityIndex pic.twitter.com/SEmCJYTxD8— Faisal Malik فیصل ملک फैसल मलिक (@faisalmushtaque) December 6, 2022 The smog levels in last 7 days in #Mumbai are a constant reminder that consequences of #climate change aren't coming, they are already here. 9am view yesterday! pic.twitter.com/YE7wzFptuE— Arpit Kalani (@arpitkalani) December 7, 2022 Look at the pollution level in #Mumbai. See the difference between both the photos. Nobody seems to take care or raise this issue, and people like @sumrag are supporting that climate activists should be taken care by force. #SaveAarey to inhale clean air. pic.twitter.com/LljWPJwcc3— Iftekhar इफ्तेखार افتخار (@iftekharbidkar) December 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Pollution