Watch: Singer Lizzo highlights work of 17 female activists while accepting People's Champion award

'To be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform,' she said at the People's Choice Award 2022.

An hour ago

IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME!! Congrats to @Lizzo on being *the* 2022 VIP and earning the People's Choice Award for the People's Champion!! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/7OcMJ55Bwt— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022