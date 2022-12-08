Around the Web Watch: Live electric wire falls on ticket collector at station, he tumbles onto the tracks, survives Caught on camera at Kharagpur, West Bengal. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment - at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon! #Accident pic.twitter.com/ObEbzd1cOF— Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal accident