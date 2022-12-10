Anchor: You are proposing the population control bill but you have more than 2 children. How do you respond to this allegation?



BJP MP Ravi Kishan: Ye bill Congress pehle laati toh ham ruk jaate.pic.twitter.com/q3fkWH1mIr — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) December 9, 2022

Ravi Kishan, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, UP has effectively held the Congress-led UPA responsible for his not having fewer children.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur was asked about introducing a private member’s bill for population control in Parliament even though he himself has four children. In response, he said he would have “stopped” had the Congress passed a population control law while in power at the Centre.

The MP said he started advocating for the population bill when he saw his wife’s health deteriorate with four consecutive pregnancies.

“Now that I have matured and found stability in my career, I look at her, I see the way her body has changed, and I feel sorry,” Kishan said.