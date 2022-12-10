‘Would have had fewer children had Congress brought population control bill’: BJP MP Ravi Kishan
The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur made the remark at an event hosted by news channel Aaj Tak.
Ravi Kishan, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, UP has effectively held the Congress-led UPA responsible for his not having fewer children.
The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur was asked about introducing a private member’s bill for population control in Parliament even though he himself has four children. In response, he said he would have “stopped” had the Congress passed a population control law while in power at the Centre.
The MP said he started advocating for the population bill when he saw his wife’s health deteriorate with four consecutive pregnancies.
“Now that I have matured and found stability in my career, I look at her, I see the way her body has changed, and I feel sorry,” Kishan said.