Around the Web Watch: Young woman fights with men on motorcycle after they snatched her grandmother’s earrings Although they managed to escape, they were arrested later. Scroll Staff An hour ago In UP's Meerut, a girl and her elderly grandmother made a brave attempt to stop miscreants on bike who were trying to flee after snatching earings. The suspects were later held in an encounter. pic.twitter.com/tpjAOSVaVp— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 11, 2022 थाना लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र में घटित कुंडल लूट की घटना से सम्बन्धित अभियुक्तगण की पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तारी के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर द्वारा दी गयी बाईट । pic.twitter.com/5Sbug5abNV— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. crime uttar pradesh