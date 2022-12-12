Around the Web Watch: Iranian filmmaker sends a lock of her hair to Kerala film festival as anti-hijab protest Mahnaz Mohammadi could not receive the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award in person at the International Film Festival of Kerala. Scroll Staff An hour ago FFK വേദിയിലേക്ക് മുറിച്ച മുടി കൊടുത്തുവിട്ട് ഇറാനിയൻ സംവിധായിക മഹ്നാസ് മുഹമ്മദി. ഇറാനിലെ പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന് പിന്തുണ #IFFK2022 #MahnazMohammadi #zeemalayalamnews pic.twitter.com/2fljiynrcC— Zee Malayalam News (@ZeeMalayalam) December 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Protest Iran films