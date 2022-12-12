Viral Video Rajinikanth hit ‘Baba’ re-release: Watch fans cheer and dance in theatres Two decades after its launch, the film was brought back to theatres to celebrate the actor’s 72nd birthday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Maya Maya song response in Bangalore. Song played twice 🥳🥳🥳🥳#BaBaReRelease #Baba pic.twitter.com/Mai1jboIwR— Telugu రజిని fans (@andhrarajnifans) December 12, 2022 #Baba Celebrations at @VettriTheatres 🔥🥺 pic.twitter.com/ICmqIzYv6i— WC Studios (@WCStudiosOffl) December 11, 2022 Pls watch till the end#Baba varaar light 💡 on pannuga daThe audience enjoy it with tremendous noise in every show 🤩#BaBaReRelease #BabaReturns #SuperstarRajinikanth #Thalaivar #Jailer pic.twitter.com/OQx3FjRbmW— Kamala Cinemas (@kamala_cinemas) December 10, 2022 #Superstar #Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth visited @VettriTheatres in Chennai to watch #Baba, a 2002-movie re-released across TN and overseas on the occasion of the actor's 72nd birthday. @ieEntertainment pic.twitter.com/wb9hTKDdXB— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajinikanth Tamil Nadu films