Viral Video Watch: Team of elephants competes against high school students in football match in Thailand A team of 13 elephants showed off its skills during a match against high school students in Ayutthaya. Scroll Staff An hour ago These elephants in Ayutthaya, Thailand, competed against schoolchildren in a soccer match. Organizers say the match aims to promote local tourism and encourage students to play sports pic.twitter.com/YolDdY1fBn— Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Thailand Elephant