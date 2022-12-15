Around the Web Watch: Tintin is part of an exhibition to mark centenary of discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb Tintin’s creator Hergé was inspired by the 1922 discovery in the comic book ‘Cigars of the Pharaoh.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This Cairo exhibition is featuring Tintin as part of a celebration marking 100 years since the discovery of King Tut's tomb, which inspired the comic's creator pic.twitter.com/D67663EaRD— Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Egypt comics