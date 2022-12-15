Around the Web Watch: France’s Kylian Mbappe, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi swap jerseys after World Cup semifinal The camaraderie between the two Paris Saint-Germain stars remained unchanged though they played as rivals. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago PSG team-mates Mbappe and Hakimi swapping shirts at the end.#Mar #fra #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DrufStKHAV— Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) December 14, 2022 An all-time jersey swap between Hakimi and Mbappe. Brothers ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/Hirj0988hg— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2022 Kylian Mbappe went straight over to console his good friend and teammate Achraf Hakimi.🤗 pic.twitter.com/IvbwKbemEu— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. France Morocco football world cup