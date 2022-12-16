Around the Web Watch: Kerala electricity board employees revive squirrel with CPR after it was electrocuted Caught on camera at Pataram in Kollam, Kerala. Scroll Staff An hour ago Electrocuted squirrel gets #CPR and bought back to life😍 by a KSEB employee in #kerala. Applauds to the kind man 👏🏻❤️ #everylifematters pic.twitter.com/sgoCHKSv1z— Dr Adarsh C Ravi (@DrAdarsh_C_Ravi) December 12, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News Tamil (@bbctamil) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Animals