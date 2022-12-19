Around the Web ‘No point in returning to China. I prefer India’: The Dalai Lama The Tibetan spiritual leader said he considers Kangra in Himachal Pradesh his permanent residence. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama says, "...There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra - Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence..." pic.twitter.com/Wr6dGEPIIx— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dalai Lama Tibet China