Around the Web Watch: Women in Kabul protest on the streets after Taliban block their access to universities The Taliban enforced a higher education ban for women. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago بانوان شجاع افعانستان امروز بار دیگر برای دادخواهی برای حق آموزش و تحصیلات عالی، با این شعار به جادهها بر آمدهاند، "یا همه یا هیچکس".#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/b7bhit78Ur— Hadi Sahar (@HadiSahar2) December 22, 2022 Women out on the streets of Kabul again. This is what brave looks like. Shame on those who abandoned them in the hands of terrorists. pic.twitter.com/7hbpAtUU06— Zubaida Akbar (@ZubaidaAKBR) December 22, 2022 pic.twitter.com/W1A26lb76HToday, once again, women in Afghanistan occupied the streets of Kabul for the freedom of the right to education.#LetHerLearn— ἄνθος VII 🇺🇦🏳️🌈🇬🇷🏳️⚧️🇺🇸🇮🇷🇦🇫 (@reedcliffe83) December 22, 2022 Taliban Afghanistan protest Education women