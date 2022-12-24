Around the Web ‘Watch me progressively get crankier’: TV sports journalist’s on-air rant while covering blizzard He definitely did not want to report on weather conditions. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022 Legend https://t.co/FnalGhfLJM— Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 (@JuddApatow) December 22, 2022 More meteorologists need to take a page from your book and tell it like it is. Thanks for the honesty and snark.— Bruce R. Miller (@siouxbruce) December 22, 2022 Big mistake, Woodley. You shouldn’t have been so good at this.— Grant Galarneau-Becker (@GBeckTV) December 22, 2022 That’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen.— Adam Brookhart (@adamknows) December 23, 2022 Awesome. And another example of why we shouldn't have reporters standing outside in shitty weather telling other people that it is too dangerous to go out into the shitty weather.Love this guy calling it out. https://t.co/n0fFuMLVDE— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV weather