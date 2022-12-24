Sania Mirza, a resident of Mirazapur in Uttar Pradesh, has been selected as one of the two candidates in the fighter pilot stream of the National Defence Academy after passing her entrance examinations to the institute. This could make Mirza the first women fighter pilot from her community.

“I was inspired by flight lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi, and seeing what she has done, I decided to join NDA,” Mirza said. “I hope some day the younger generation, especially girls, are inspired by me.”