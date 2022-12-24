Around the Web Watch: Skier’s go-pro camera captures avalanche that buries him in snow, companion pulls him out The two skiers had a miraculous escape after the avalanche in the Kemerovo region of Russia. Scroll Staff An hour ago The terrifying moment a skiier is engulfed by a wall of snow at a ski resort in Russia has surfaced.The man's go-pro captured the avalanche as it buries him alive, luckily leaving him close to the surface so his friend could pull him out. #9News pic.twitter.com/UeSzLqdCMc— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Snow Avalanche Russia