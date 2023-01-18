Viral Video Watch: Forty years of hilarious bloopers on BBC Breakfast to mark its 40th birthday ‘Even on the very first episode things didn’t go to plan.’ Scroll Staff 15 hours ago From presenters falling over to mischievous animals on the sofa, sometimes live TV can go wrong! 📺We’ve gone back through the archives to find 40 years of Breakfast bloopers ⬇️#BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/TqGV95TlAx pic.twitter.com/AlvUQu0Zgs— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 17, 2023 Do you remember the first episode of Breakfast TV?40 years ago the UK’s first morning television programme Breakfast Time was launched – watch to take a trip down memory lane 📺⬇️#BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/TqGV95TlAx pic.twitter.com/UwiHVl3ilR— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV Media