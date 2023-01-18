Crazy selfie 🤳 enthusiasm 😄😄

Doors closed, he had to travel 200 kms due to selfie



A suggestion to @SCRailwayIndia @RailMinIndia; implementing Public Address system about doors closing in xx time could be a helpful feature for actually boarding passengers with luggage, etc. pic.twitter.com/obuidVjXia — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) January 17, 2023

A man’s eagerness to take a selfie in the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh didn’t end well as he was locked in, thanks to a technology which automatically locks the doors of a train when it starts moving. A video of the man pleading with railway officials to open the doors has gone viral.

“Who goes inside the train to take pictures?,” the ticket-collector told the man. ‘Do you have any sense? You can’t open the door now. It will stop next in Vijayawada”, according to News9Live. “Take pictures from outside or from another angle. Now you have to sit six hours in the train unnecessarily,” another railway staff member added. According to a report by The Times of India, the man also had to pay a fine for travelling without a ticket.