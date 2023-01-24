Absar Alam, the accused passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight who misbehaved with a female crew member onboard the flight has been arrested after a complaint from Spicejet security officer. A case has been filed as well: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Two passengers were removed from a Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight and handed over to the security team at Delhi airport on Monday after one of them allegedly misbehaved with a flight attendant.

A video of the incident, posted by news agency ANI, shows a passenger shouting at a cabin crew member and arguing inside the flight. The video was recorded by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad flight.

The passenger later gave a written apology. However, he, along with his travelling companion, was offloaded to avoid any further conflict, Hindustan Times reported

According to a statement from the airline’s spokesperson, as reported by Hindustan Times, “A passenger and their companion were removed from a flight at Delhi’s airport for unruly and inappropriate behaviour towards the cabin crew. The incident was reported to the pilot-in-command and security staff”.

Delhi Police announced the arrest of Absar Alam, the accused passenger after a complaint was filed by a SpiceJet security officer, as reported by news agency ANI. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 354 (molestation).

The Hindustan Times, citing news agency PTI, reported that an official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated they are investigating the incident and will take necessary action.

“A passenger engaged in unacceptable and disruptive behaviour, harassing and disturbing the cabin crew, during boarding at Delhi,” SpiceJet stated in a statement, as per an Indian Express report. “The crew informed the Pilot in Command and security personnel. The passenger and a companion, who were travelling together, were removed from the flight and turned over to security.”