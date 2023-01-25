Around the Web Watch: JNU students watch BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots on phones, laptops during power cut The screening was meant to have been a public event on the campus. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago JNU Students start watching the BBC Documentary India: The Modi question on their mobile phones, Laptops After the University cut off the electricity inside the Campus to stop a screening of the documentary.#BBCDocumentary pic.twitter.com/huJLXKq5wu— Akshay Dongare (@AkshayDongare_) January 24, 2023 Electricity snapped. Stones thrown. Why? Because JNU students wanted to hold the screening of the BBC documentary. pic.twitter.com/GfrKyEfBcl— Kainat Sarfaraz (@kainisms) January 24, 2023 After the authorities cut electricity on the JNU campus, where the students union were preparing to screen the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi's role in the Gujarat violence, students gather around laptops for the screening. pic.twitter.com/85WIoTpItQ— Shahid Tantray | شاہد تانترے (@shahidtantray) January 24, 2023 JNU Administration has snapped the internet & electricity inside the campus to stop screening of #BBCDocumentary. This could not stop students from watching this, they now using own devices & mobiles to watch it together.#JNUSUYou can't stop youth. We are not your Slaves. ✊ pic.twitter.com/r3RiYCcqwB— RAHUL (@RahulCh47540438) January 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jawaharlal Nehru University BBC Documentary