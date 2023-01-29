Around the Web ‘Space travel will let us live forever’: Video of writer Ray Bradbury’s 1974 interview resurfaces A doyen of science- and speculative fiction. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 11:16 am In 1974, author Ray Bradbury was asked, “What is space travel going to do for man?” In response, he gave the most mystical, mind-blowing, and strangely moving answer I could have imagined. pic.twitter.com/dbqx3R0jaA— Benjamin Carlson (@bfcarlson) January 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space travel Interview