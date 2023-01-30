Viral Video Watch: Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance for fans outside his home to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ The actor greeted a sea of fans outside his Mumbai residence on Sunday as ‘Pathaan’ continues to storm the box office. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan Films