Viral Video Watch: German dog trainer sets world record for making 14 dogs walk in a conga line Wolfgang Lauenburger's feat has to be seen to be believed. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany)Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j— Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023