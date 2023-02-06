Around the Web Grammy 2023 speeches: From Beyoncé to Kim Petras, what the winners who made history said Beyonce broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 02:19 pm .@Beyonce made history tonight! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TvkTBDaMVB— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 .@samsmith and @kimpetras win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for #Unholy. ❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9cxocDKllF— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 "I wanna make people feel this way with my music." ✨ @Lizzo #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ggwVAmwlkb— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 "When you do things with love and passion, everything is easier." @sanbenito 🎶 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Sy3k70MUuf— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 .@Adele dedicated her GRAMMY to son Angelo. 🥹 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wLjp7aJpjE— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 .@Harry_Styles accepts the GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 65th #GRAMMYs 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hD3UoBiJMo— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 Congratulations to @kendricklamar on winning the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album for 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' 👏 GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WkGrv5GJ3P— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 Viola Davis has achieved EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status. "It has been such a journey, I just EGOT!" pic.twitter.com/YYj4MMJvRg— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2023 And just like that, @TheBonnieRaitt has won the GRAMMY for the Song of the Year. 🎶 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bEi2rD047R— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Grammys music