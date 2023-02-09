Around the Web Watch: Indian Army and NGO collaborate to rehabilitate malnourished 35-year-old elephant Wildlife SOS and a unit of the Army joined hands to rescue and rehabilitate Moti. Scroll Staff 10 hours ago Moti Update 1/2: After his big day, #Moti is exhausted and resting upright. He is eating and drinking, which is easier in a vertical position. He still has a very long way to go and it will take time. Please consider a donation to support his care: https://t.co/FC9Hrsa81p pic.twitter.com/2bVqckYeYd— Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) February 7, 2023 Operation successful. Thanks to the Indian Army Moti has been able to stand up. Well Done - Bengal Sappers @adgpi pic.twitter.com/GW5PhV8pXT— General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Wildlife army