Around the Web Watch: Turkish search and rescue team pulls out cat named Strawberry from the rubble The cat named was rescued in Hatay, Turkey after the devastating earthquakes. Scroll Staff 10 hours ago When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out #earthquakeinturkey pic.twitter.com/HsKJfuondk— OSCAR (@oskcrr) February 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cat Turkey Earthquake