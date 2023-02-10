Around the Web Watch celebrations across theatres in Kerala as Mohanlal’s ‘Spadikam’ is re-released after 28 years ‘Spadikam,’ directed by Bhadran, was originally released in 1995. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 11:37 am #Spadikam ആറാടുകയാണ് 😄💥 pic.twitter.com/H8vvjoVLHB— Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) February 9, 2023 Aaduthoma 🔥 back to our Screen after long 28 years!#Spadikampic.twitter.com/Mwq2e4Iccg— Apsara 4K Kozhikode (@ApsaraTheatre) February 9, 2023 • Rayban glass 😎#Spadikam | #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/vlGEYx8drL— ً (@GouthamOffcl) February 9, 2023 #Spadikam Kottayam Abhilash pic.twitter.com/cdeWizO2An— Kottayam Theaters (@KottayamTheatrs) February 9, 2023 It's not the First Day of a Newly Release Movie Crowd.It's the Crowd For Re-released Movie after 28 Years 🤙Kottayam Da🤙@Mohanlal Fans Da🤙@Mohanlal #Mohanlal #Spadikam pic.twitter.com/DQZqJsXFPo— BEN K MATHEW (@BENKMATHEW) February 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mohanlal Kerala Movies