Around the Web Watch: Massive fire breaks out in Indore factory, huge plume of smoke spreads across city A fire that started at a fibre factory in the Lasudia area of Indore engulfed a nearby chocolate factory as well. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 10:53 am इंदौर में आग से तबाही इंदौर के लसूड़िया इलाके में फाइबर फैक्ट्री समेत 3 फैक्ट्री जलकर खाक, 30 से ज्यादा टैंकर, 12 फायर ब्रिगेड से घंटों मशक्कत के बाद आग पर पाया काबू Fire breaks out in Indore industry..captured from flight #इंदौर-फाइबर फेक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग,आग लगने के कारण अज्ञात, 50 से अधिक पानी के टेंकरो से आग बुझाने का प्रयास जारी,फायर ब्रिगेड एसपी मौके पर मौजूद #MadhyaPradesh | Fire broke out at fibre manufacturing unit in Indore. All the workers working in the factory were safely taken out of the factory.