Viral Video Watch: Actor Ram Charan teaches Anand Mahindra ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance step at car race A convert from corporate India. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 03:37 pm @anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team🙏🏼❤️— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023 .@AlwaysRamCharan clearly loves fast cars - he can't help but grin at the #FormulaE event in #Hyderabad 🏎️#RamCharan #Tollywood #TollywoodActor #HyderabadEPrix pic.twitter.com/mAKvKnJLrd— Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) February 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Naatu Naatu dance