Around the Web Watch: Fireball sighted across UK, France as asteroid explodes on entering Earth's atmosphere The small asteroid known as Sar2667 produced a shooting star and an ‘air puff’ as it exploded. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Check out the longest shot of I've got so far of #Asteroid #SAR2667! Here it is entering the atmosphere over the Perros-Guirec, #France livecam earlier tonight! How cool!? 😍 #Meteor pic.twitter.com/djLqDoRL0p— BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) February 13, 2023 Just saw it and it was magnificent. Came down vertically on time. 2:59. Green like a bright emerald then bright orange really quickly. Absolutely phenomenal view of the #asteroid #sar2667 tonight over the English Channel facing France (footage my own) pic.twitter.com/WjgsNOaKum— مُحَمَّد (@aljibaalu) February 13, 2023 Wow ! Live from Paris center. A lot higher in the sky than I anticipated. And a lot brighter as well.En direct de Paris centre. Nettement plus haut dans le ciel que je le pensais. Et plus brillant aussi ! #Sar2667 #asteroid #asteroide pic.twitter.com/Tf9dRauFqJ— CM Favre (@harlesc) February 13, 2023 Hell yeah! Asteroid #Sar2667 over Brighton! From my fire escape! #asteroid pic.twitter.com/aXBuIWyzuA— Siobhan @sgx@hachyderm.io (@xejfese) February 13, 2023 My effort taken on the beach in Hove #Sar2667 #asteroid #NASA #uk #hove #brighton #brightonandhove pic.twitter.com/VmX6bpIZ86— Stuart Berry (@spbdude) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asteroid space