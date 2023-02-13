Viral Video Watch: Re-release of ‘Jab We Met’ for Valentine’s week in theatres has fans dancing, mouthing lines Starring, once more, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago watched Jab We Met in theatres 16 years after its release and this was the response : pic.twitter.com/cR1Y1qYx2u— moan papdi (@komediangold) February 12, 2023 😭🫶Best Theatre Experience watching Jab We Met in theatre pic.twitter.com/k3qj2hbePg— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) February 12, 2023 Watched Jab We Met in Theatres again. What a crowd. What an experience pic.twitter.com/rP2IKXV3l8— Rishabh (@iamrisshabh) February 13, 2023 This scene was surreal to watch on big screen. The experience was something else. People gasped. #JabWeMet #Kareena pic.twitter.com/FzmYarqESw— Rajeev (@AttitudeKnight) February 11, 2023 This is the craze , this is the cult following of a 15 year old film.. Yes the hooting , cheers , claps are from the girl audience! FYI this is not a single screen, it's from PVR ORION MALL!! THIS IS FILM.. THIS IS BOLLYWOOD ROMANCE .. THIS IS Imtiaz Ali's #JabWeMet pic.twitter.com/WPOV43J6tl— 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑔𝑢𝑦 ☻︎ (@walkman_guy) February 12, 2023 Wow thank you ❤️❤️ https://t.co/dSlxoa1WAT— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood films