Viral Video Watch: How sign language interpreter Justina Miles matched Rihanna's energy during Superbowl show Miles delivered a performance of her own. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 09:13 am I missed Rihanna's half time show and the only one on YouTube RN is the ASL version. Dude, the interpreter going off lol. She said I'm the captain now! pic.twitter.com/GTs0Mz4rzg— jez (@jez_gold) February 13, 2023 SUPER BOWL ASL Interpreter Justina Miles WERK WERK Worked the Halftime Show‼️🥰❤️#SuperBowl #Rihanna #RihannaSuperBowl #FentyBowl pic.twitter.com/T67ctk0AGf— JIGGIE Gee (@RJiggie) February 13, 2023 The sign language interpreter got the moves that Rihanna didn't have.🔥#SuperBowl #Rihanna #Riri pic.twitter.com/ssjtDrqSbE— Renata De La Torre (@RenataCasss) February 13, 2023 The sign language interpreter ate that UPP 😂 #RihannaSuperBowl #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/XrEQjpucOq— Abels Blunt 🍃 (@misfortunatezz) February 13, 2023