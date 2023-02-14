Viral Video Puppy Bowl: Rescue dogs compete in a game of American football for a chewy trophy and forever homes Team Ruff, sporting orange bandanas, and Team Fluff, wearing blue, faced off for the Chewy Lombarky trophy and their forever homes. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 02:47 pm Pickle is proving why he should be considered the best two-way player in the game! #PuppyBowl continues on @animalplanet pic.twitter.com/6GS3d8lKDp— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 A DOUBLE BURGER TOUCHDOWN! 🍔🏈#PuppyBowl is going to overtime on @animalplanet! pic.twitter.com/3lsAPylXN5— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 BALL GAME OVER!! Vivian scores a walk-off #PuppyBowl touchdown as Team Fluff hangs on! pic.twitter.com/0ay0PuDIDZ— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 Keep things dry, Josh Allenhound! #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/4HrvRwvdXL— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs animals sports