Around the Web Watch: Banksy's new mural unveiled on Valentine's Day highlights violence against women Titled 'Valentine's day mascara', the artwork shows a 1950s' housewife with a bruised eye and a missing tooth disposing of an abusive husband's body. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 06:13 pm #banksy #margate @LoveMargate ❤️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/QHvw07xPD2— Richard Goldfinch (@RichardGoldfin1) February 14, 2023 "Valentine's day mascara", Banksy pic.twitter.com/iMdkquuFco— nonleggerlo (@nonleggerlo) February 14, 2023 Art work located in Margate from artist Banksy 📸📸.#thanet #kent #margate #banksy #banksywork #artisit #discover #ThePhotoHour #kentlife #margatelife #southeast #England #photography #photooftheday #itvmerdian #bbcsoutheast #dailymail #thesun pic.twitter.com/VTKW8jdbnQ— Louis McLaren (@Louismcl01) February 14, 2023