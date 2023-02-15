Viral Video Watch: This elderly couple had a moving encounter with a photographer as they drank their tea Photographer Sutej Singh Pannu left the couple pleasantly surprised with instant prints of the photographs he took. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 02:12 pm this is beautiful ❤️🎥: sutejpannu pic.twitter.com/8GITXdeg1R— Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) February 14, 2023 this is beautiful. more photographers need to share their work like this.— Vijar Kohli (@VijarKohli) February 14, 2023 This made me tear up. Thank you for this joyful share— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) February 14, 2023 Now that’s real valentine ♥️— Brown Shortie (@abledunable) February 14, 2023 Such a classic I AM NOT CRYING, YOU ARE video 🤩😍 https://t.co/IIbyFCuwwK— Rohit (@rohitraaj) February 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Photograph couples