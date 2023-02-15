Around the Web Watch: Indian Army sets up field hospital for earthquake survivors in Turkey The army field hospital under Operation Dost has been treating patients in Iskenderun, Hatay. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 04:52 pm Play Indian Army mobilises a field hospital to provide medical support to #TurkiyeQuakes-affected people in Hatay. Our reporter Claire Herriot has more pic.twitter.com/mMaQk5o67Z— TRT World (@trtworld) February 12, 2023 #OperationDost in full-swing 🇮🇳 Ambassador to 🇹🇷 Dr. Virander Paul with the Indian Army team of Field Hospital, Iskenderun, Hatay. Mobilised within hours of earthquakes, the hospital is treating hundreds of Turkish people daily. It is a remarkable symbol of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam pic.twitter.com/rEKk6CR6pP— India in Türkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR) February 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Turkey army