Around the Web Watch: This BSF dog jumped 15 feet to break its own record with the flying moon jump The Belgian Malinois achieved the feat at an event organised at the National Training Centre for Dogs, BSF Academy, in Gwalior. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 05:43 pm BSF male dog Guard demonstrating -flying moon jump.Trained by CT Pushpendra Sharma Guard is attempting a jump at a height of -15.6"Purpose is to distract and fetch weapon from counterpart sitting/aiming from height @BSF_India pic.twitter.com/AWGMLBL8lF— Mohit Kandhari (@mkandharii) February 15, 2023