Viral Video Watch: UK first lady Akshata Murthy and daughters go on a boat ride during a Goa holiday The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife was seen with her parents, NR Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty, at Benaulim beach in south Goa. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 07:08 pm More visuals of UK Prime Minister #RishiSunak's wife #AkshataMurthy with parents Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy and family members holidaying in Goa. pic.twitter.com/2Ux7mC4Vd6— IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Goa