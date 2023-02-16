Viral Video ‘Obviously it began at a protest’: Actor Swara Bhasker marries political activist Fahad Ahmad The actor posted a video detailing how their love story began. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 06:27 pm Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023 I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx— Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. wedding Bollywood